AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys Shares of 286 Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Abiomed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Abiomed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Abiomed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Abiomed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABMD opened at $313.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $301.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.78. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 108.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.32. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.27 and a 12-month high of $379.30.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total transaction of $359,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 3,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.19, for a total transaction of $965,311.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,412 shares of company stock worth $3,280,956. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $344.75.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

