AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $100,000 Stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.41. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $23.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.