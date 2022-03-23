AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 39 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Humana were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,745,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Humana by 6.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Humana by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in Humana by 9.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.36.

HUM stock opened at $438.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $417.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.73. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The firm has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.30) earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 12.35%.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

