AdvisorNet Financial Inc Trims Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

EXPE opened at $191.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.77 and a 12-month high of $217.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of -85.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.92) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 7,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.15, for a total transaction of $1,471,951.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 45,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $9,630,226.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,391 shares of company stock valued at $25,772,450 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Benchmark raised their price target on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.52.

Expedia Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.