Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adyen N.V offer payments platform. It provides end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard and consumers preferred payment methods. The company serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Microsoft, Singapore Airlines and L’Oréal. Adyen N.V is based in AMSTERDAM. “

Get Adyen alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. DZ Bank raised Adyen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €2,775.00 ($3,049.45) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Adyen from €2,750.00 ($3,021.98) to €2,500.00 ($2,747.25) in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays raised Adyen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,893.75.

Shares of ADYEY stock remained flat at $$19.99 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,207,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,014. Adyen has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $34.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average of $25.53.

Adyen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adyen (ADYEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.