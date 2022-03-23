AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,435 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 16.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 83,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $79.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.07. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $81.39.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

