AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in CDW by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,831,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $879,417,000 after purchasing an additional 40,798 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in CDW by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,619,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $658,857,000 after purchasing an additional 94,080 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $455,187,000 after purchasing an additional 134,384 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,512,000 after purchasing an additional 30,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,921,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $349,675,000 after purchasing an additional 19,281 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDW opened at $178.15 on Wednesday. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $154.53 and a 52-week high of $208.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.72 and its 200-day moving average is $188.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. CDW’s payout ratio is 28.41%.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDW. Raymond James lifted their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.00.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

