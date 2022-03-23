AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 52,732 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 209.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,732 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,335,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 828.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 190,941 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 245,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 12,820 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 804,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,436,000 after purchasing an additional 25,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,060.1% in the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter.

PAVE opened at $28.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.80 and its 200-day moving average is $27.29. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

