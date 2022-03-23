AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,281 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 136.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 55.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.75.

Shares of TSCO opened at $231.81 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $167.65 and a one year high of $239.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.69%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $1,449,264.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

