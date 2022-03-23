AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,884,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,296,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,677 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,997,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $694,540,000 after purchasing an additional 103,136 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,932,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $681,228,000 after purchasing an additional 276,606 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,726,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $633,499,000 after purchasing an additional 132,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,458,256 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,783,000 after acquiring an additional 45,069 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MSI opened at $232.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.39. The firm has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.85 and a 1-year high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.13%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.18.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

