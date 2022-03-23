Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Acquires 9,985 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,985 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $28,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 5,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

USB traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $56.10. 258,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,232,315. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $52.44 and a one year high of $63.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.35. The company has a market cap of $83.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.08%.

Several research firms have commented on USB. UBS Group began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

