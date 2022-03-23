Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Has $57.49 Million Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,730,608 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,334 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned 0.26% of Huntington Bancshares worth $57,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,430,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,310,000 after buying an additional 4,730,125 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 59.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,047,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337,573 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2,383.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,273,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,325 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 15.8% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

HBAN stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.09. 170,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,621,902. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $54,401.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 6,684 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $105,807.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 32,595 shares of company stock valued at $568,218 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

