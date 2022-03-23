Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Reduces Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,861 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $45,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMT. UBS Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.09.

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT traded up $6.41 on Wednesday, hitting $447.00. 67,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,675,306. The business’s fifty day moving average is $406.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.88. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

