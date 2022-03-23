Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Sells 9,435 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC cut its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,435 shares during the period. CME Group makes up 1.4% of Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned 0.14% of CME Group worth $110,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 53.1% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 96.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.67. 31,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,821,324. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.06. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $89.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.44.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.72%.
In related news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total transaction of $1,166,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $919,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.77.
CME Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.
