Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Sells 9,435 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC cut its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,435 shares during the period. CME Group makes up 1.4% of Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned 0.14% of CME Group worth $110,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 53.1% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 96.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.67. 31,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,821,324. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.06. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $89.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.72%.

In related news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total transaction of $1,166,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $919,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.77.

CME Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.