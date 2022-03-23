Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Takes $23.98 Million Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 127,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,982,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Stanley Black & Decker at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,408,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,000,066,000 after buying an additional 806,086 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,941,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,567,552,000 after purchasing an additional 475,849 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,328,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,284,688,000 after purchasing an additional 71,258 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,385,000 after purchasing an additional 75,835 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,506,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,455,000 after purchasing an additional 213,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.80.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,142,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,540. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.22 and a 12-month high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.56%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

