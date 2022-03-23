AerCap (AER) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $56.54 on Wednesday. AerCap has a 52-week low of $43.75 and a 52-week high of $71.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.87 and a 200 day moving average of $60.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in AerCap by 18.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AerCap by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in AerCap by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in AerCap by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AER has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

