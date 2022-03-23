Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Trading 5% Higher

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $139.44 and last traded at $137.00. 373 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €109.00 ($119.78) to €108.00 ($118.68) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Aeroports de Paris from €91.00 ($100.00) to €98.00 ($107.69) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Aeroports de Paris from €113.00 ($124.18) to €121.00 ($132.97) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.35 and a 200 day moving average of $129.71.

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, build, and management of commercial airports. The company is responsible for the organization, operation, and development of civilian air transport in the Île-de-France region. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail & Services, Real Estate, International & Airport Developments, and Other Activities.

