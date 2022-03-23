AES (NYSE:AES) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AES. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded AES from a b rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.71.

NYSE AES opened at $23.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of -36.49, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. AES has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $28.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average of $23.45.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AES will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. AES’s payout ratio is -96.92%.

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Coughlin purchased 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in AES by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,975,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,700,403,000 after buying an additional 7,233,542 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of AES by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,815,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,356,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,942 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of AES by 98.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,598,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AES by 24.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,465,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,750,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

