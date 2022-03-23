AESAY (OTCMKTS:AESAY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

AESAY (OTCMKTS:AESAY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.05. AESAY shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 3,000 shares traded.

AESAY Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AESAY)

AES Tiete SA (Tiete) is a generator of energy. The Company’s generating complex consists of small hydroelectric power plants and power plants (SHP) totaling approximately 2,658 MW of installed capacity. The Company’s Hydroelectric Power Plants (HPP) include Agua Vermelha, Nova Avanhandava, Promissao, Bariri, Barra Bonita, Ibitinga, Euclides da Cunha, Caconde and Limoeiro, and its Small Hydroelectric Plants (SHPPs) include Mogi-Guacu, Sao Jose and Sao Joaquim.

