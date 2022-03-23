AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Shares Down 5.7%

AEye Inc (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.21 and last traded at $5.25. 3,987 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 614,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.
LIDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AEye in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.50.
AEye Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIDR)
CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.
