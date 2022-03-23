AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Shares Down 5.7%

AEye Inc (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.21 and last traded at $5.25. 3,987 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 614,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

LIDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AEye in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in AEye by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AEye during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of AEye in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in AEye during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AEye during the third quarter worth $39,000. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEye Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIDR)

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.

