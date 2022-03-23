Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Invests $1.01 Million in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 86.5% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,563,874,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332,190 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,065 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,042 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5,358.3% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,939,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 395.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,694,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $158,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $81.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $91.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.65.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

