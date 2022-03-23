AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Shares Up 9.1%

Shares of AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE – Get Rating) shot up 9.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86. 62,107 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 328,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81. The firm has a market cap of $32.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGE. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AgeX Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of AgeX Therapeutics by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 88,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AgeX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of AgeX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of AgeX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead cell-based therapeutic candidates in development include AGEX-BAT1, a cell therapy product candidate for the treatment of various age-related metabolic disorders, such as Type II adult-onset diabetes and obesity; and AGEX-VASC1, a cell-based therapy to restore vascular support in aged ischemic tissues, such as the ischemic heart.

