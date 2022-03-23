Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

APD stock opened at $236.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.27. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The firm has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.29%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.56.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

