Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in McKesson by 140.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,701,000 after buying an additional 3,427,543 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,536,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,918,000 after purchasing an additional 64,015 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,527,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,036,000 after purchasing an additional 65,607 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 486.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,323,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,870,000 after purchasing an additional 143,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,901 shares of company stock worth $4,506,382 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $299.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.37. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $180.41 and a one year high of $305.71.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

MCK has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.38.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

