Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,393 Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,393 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1,735.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 17.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.36%.

LUMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Lumen Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.