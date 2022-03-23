Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Takes $34,000 Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,289,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 345.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 52,139 shares in the last quarter.

EWJ opened at $62.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.03. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

