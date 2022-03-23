Aimia (AIM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aimia (TSE:AIM – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th.

Aimia stock opened at C$5.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a current ratio of 11.25. Aimia has a 52 week low of C$3.95 and a 52 week high of C$6.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$466.14 million and a P/E ratio of -36.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.88.

Get Aimia alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut Aimia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aimia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.