Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.14

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.14 and traded as low as $14.10. Air China shares last traded at $14.47, with a volume of 424 shares trading hands.
AIRYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Air China in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Air China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.14.
Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.
