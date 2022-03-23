Air Partner (LON:AIR) Sets New 1-Year High at $125.00

Air Partner plc (LON:AIR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 125 ($1.65) and last traded at GBX 124.82 ($1.64), with a volume of 115886 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124.50 ($1.64).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.58) price objective on shares of Air Partner in a research note on Friday, January 7th. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.58) target price on shares of Air Partner in a report on Monday, December 20th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 115.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 96.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.32. The firm has a market cap of £79.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25.

Air Partner plc provides aircraft charter, aviation safety, security solutions, and managed services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Group Charter, Private Jets, Freight, and Safety & Security segments. The company provides group charter services for more than 20 passengers for governments, corporates, sports and entertainment, the energy sector, industrial, manufacturing customers, and tour operators; private jet charter services for up to 19 passengers for corporates and high net worth individuals; and charter and part-charter services of cargo aircraft for regular and bespoke requirements, including emergency aid drops, door-to-door freight delivery, and on-board couriers.

