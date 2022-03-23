Alain Bédard Sells 15,000 Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFIIGet Rating) Director Alain Bédard sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.79, for a total value of C$2,036,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,191,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$569,110,962.69.

Alain Bédard also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, March 17th, Alain Bédard sold 15,000 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$128.81, for a total value of C$1,932,150.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 2nd, Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.95, for a total value of C$3,348,750.00.
  • On Monday, February 14th, Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.50, for a total value of C$3,412,500.00.

TFII stock opened at C$140.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.95. TFI International Inc. has a twelve month low of C$87.52 and a twelve month high of C$148.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$127.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$133.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TFI International to C$158.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities raised TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$145.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised TFI International to a “buy” rating and set a C$115.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$132.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$135.07.

About TFI International (Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for TFI International (TSE:TFII)

