Alain Bédard Sells 15,000 Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) Director Alain Bédard sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.79, for a total value of C$2,036,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,191,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$569,110,962.69.

Alain Bédard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TFI International alerts:

On Thursday, March 17th, Alain Bédard sold 15,000 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$128.81, for a total value of C$1,932,150.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.95, for a total value of C$3,348,750.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.50, for a total value of C$3,412,500.00.

TFII stock opened at C$140.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.95. TFI International Inc. has a twelve month low of C$87.52 and a twelve month high of C$148.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$127.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$133.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TFI International to C$158.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities raised TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$145.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised TFI International to a “buy” rating and set a C$115.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$132.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$135.07.

About TFI International (Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.