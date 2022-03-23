Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 17,579 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 2,193,985 shares.The stock last traded at $54.49 and had previously closed at $54.53.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALK shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.21 and a 200-day moving average of $54.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.51.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 7.74%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $117,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $41,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 47.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 154.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.