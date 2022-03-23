Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $95.00. The stock had previously closed at $82.44, but opened at $84.40. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alcoa shares last traded at $88.18, with a volume of 53,080 shares.

AA has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

Get Alcoa alerts:

In other news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $14,436,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,775,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,109 shares of company stock worth $20,224,090 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,481,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at about $903,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth about $5,447,000.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.46. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

Alcoa Company Profile (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.