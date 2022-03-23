Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $95.00. The stock had previously closed at $82.44, but opened at $84.40. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alcoa shares last traded at $88.18, with a volume of 53,080 shares.
AA has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.92.
In other news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $14,436,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,775,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,109 shares of company stock worth $20,224,090 over the last three months.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.46. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.
Alcoa Company Profile (NYSE:AA)
Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.
