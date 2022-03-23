Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 540.7% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 1,044,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,546,000 after purchasing an additional 881,359 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 31.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,086,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,803,000 after purchasing an additional 745,072 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 98.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,200,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,320,000 after purchasing an additional 594,379 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 68.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 941,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,965,000 after purchasing an additional 381,757 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,070,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,688,422,000 after purchasing an additional 357,764 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

ARE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

In other news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,043.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $510,042.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,462 shares of company stock worth $6,854,818. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $193.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.91 and a 1-year high of $224.95. The company has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.82.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.