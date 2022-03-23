Alexco Resource (NYSE:AXU) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexco Resource (NYSE:AXU – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

NYSE AXU opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. Alexco Resource has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The firm has a market cap of $281.00 million, a P/E ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Alexco Resource Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Reclamation Management; Mining; and Corporate and Other. The Environmental Services segment include clean-up of historical liabilities of the Keno Hill Silver District through ERDC under a contract with the Federal Government of Canada.

