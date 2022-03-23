Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $454.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Align Technology exited the fourth quarter with better-than-expected results. The growing market adoption of the iTero Element 5D Plus imaging system appears promising. Impressive international performance across geographies also buoys optimism. However, Align Technology witnessed a 29.5% year-over-year increase in selling, general and administrative expenses and a 48.3% rise in research and development expenses during the fourth quarter of 2021. These escalating expenses are building pressure on the bottom line. On a sequential basis, Clear Aligner revenues were down in the quarter due to lower Invisalign volumes. Further, Americas shipments were down 7.9% sequentially, primarily due to the impact of the Omicron variant as well as a seasonally slower teen season. Align Technology has underperformed its industry in the past year.”

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Align Technology in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Align Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $693.38.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $457.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $479.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $591.07. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $372.62 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The company has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Trust purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $486,244,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

