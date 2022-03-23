Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $15.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.93% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on ALGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Aligos Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aligos Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.95.
Shares of ALGS opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. Aligos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $34.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74. The firm has a market cap of $123.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 3.56.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 8.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,440,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,657,000 after buying an additional 180,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,598,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,971,000 after buying an additional 358,741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 3,351.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,164,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,820,000 after buying an additional 1,130,571 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 2,859.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after buying an additional 453,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 390,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after buying an additional 15,805 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.
