Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $15.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ALGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Aligos Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aligos Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.95.

Shares of ALGS opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. Aligos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $34.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74. The firm has a market cap of $123.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 3.56.

Aligos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06). Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.03% and a negative net margin of 2,944.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aligos Therapeutics will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 8.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,440,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,657,000 after buying an additional 180,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,598,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,971,000 after buying an additional 358,741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 3,351.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,164,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,820,000 after buying an additional 1,130,571 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 2,859.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after buying an additional 453,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 390,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after buying an additional 15,805 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

