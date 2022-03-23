Allen Capital Group LLC Buys New Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,056,000. Waste Management makes up 5.4% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wendell David Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 53,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,285,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 57,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,679,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of WM stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.57. The company had a trading volume of 9,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,300. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $122.76 and a one year high of $168.04. The company has a market capitalization of $64.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Erste Group lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.88.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.