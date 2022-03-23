Allworth Financial LP Acquires 6,915 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 6.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 297,625 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 18,713 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 16.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,187 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,804 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 68.1% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.

Ford Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

