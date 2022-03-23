Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $565,310.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $831,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 501,446 shares of company stock worth $30,644,888. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

KO opened at $60.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $263.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $50.83 and a 1-year high of $63.02.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

