Allworth Financial LP Grows Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Citigroup by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C opened at $57.50 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $113.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

