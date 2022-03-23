Allworth Financial LP Grows Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.08% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $5,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 94.1% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $106.66 on Wednesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $92.49 and a 52-week high of $106.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.93.

