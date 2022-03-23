Allworth Financial LP Has $545,000 Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,472,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,327,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,330 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,057,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,269,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,762,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $905,618,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,978,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $626,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,618 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,471,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,302,000 after acquiring an additional 296,787 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have issued reports on A. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.54.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $139.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.88 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.32%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

