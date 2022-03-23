Allworth Financial LP Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 17,157.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,913 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 17,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $76.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.43. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $83.73.

