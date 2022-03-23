Allworth Financial LP Raises Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,443 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after buying an additional 91,694 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,292 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 231.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.89.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COST opened at $559.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $333.80 and a 1-year high of $571.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $516.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $508.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

About Costco Wholesale (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.