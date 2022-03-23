Allworth Financial LP Raises Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $43,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP opened at $164.34 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $138.18 and a one year high of $177.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.14. The stock has a market cap of $227.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.81.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

