Allworth Financial LP Raises Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 245.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,812,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,552,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,538 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,578,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,717,000 after purchasing an additional 996,051 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,532,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $513,069,000 after purchasing an additional 811,623 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,506,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $396,982,000 after purchasing an additional 642,997 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EW opened at $112.95 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $79.30 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.18.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total transaction of $775,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total transaction of $3,657,318.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,467 shares of company stock valued at $25,433,788 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

