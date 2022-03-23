Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Gap Down to $10.82

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.82, but opened at $10.53. Alphatec shares last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATEC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Alphatec to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.62.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $73.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.70 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 59.34% and a negative return on equity of 112.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Lish sold 4,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $45,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 19.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 27,614 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Alphatec by 10.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alphatec by 69.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 542,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 222,958 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Alphatec during the second quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Alphatec by 135,528.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,988 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 18,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

