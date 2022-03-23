Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders and other diseases. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc., formerly known as Nivalis Therapeutics, is based in Seattle, Washington. “
Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th.
Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.23). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 214.70% and a negative return on equity of 68.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, major shareholder Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier purchased 112,665 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $799,921.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 184.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 223.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 96.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Alpine Immune Sciences (Get Rating)
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases, immuno-oncology, and engineered cellular therapies.
