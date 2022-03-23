Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders and other diseases. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc., formerly known as Nivalis Therapeutics, is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALPN opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $264.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.88. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $15.14.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.23). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 214.70% and a negative return on equity of 68.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, major shareholder Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier purchased 112,665 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $799,921.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 184.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 223.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 96.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpine Immune Sciences (Get Rating)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases, immuno-oncology, and engineered cellular therapies.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.