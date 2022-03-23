Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Buys 84,539 Shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,539 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned 42.71% of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE in the third quarter worth about $1,384,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE by 4,956.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after buying an additional 412,664 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE stock opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. ProShares Short MSCI EAFE has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $20.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.25.

ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI EAFE Index. The MSCI EAFE Index (Europe, Australasia, Far East) adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group, in developed market countries, excluding the United States and Canada.

