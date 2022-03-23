Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $2.48 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,866 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

PFE stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.04. The stock had a trading volume of 31,614,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,344,277. The firm has a market cap of $299.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.90. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

